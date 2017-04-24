Catholic World News

Pope Francis: mercy opens the door of the mind and the heart

April 24, 2017

During his April 23 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis recalled the removal of white baptismal garments by new converts on the Octave of Easter and described St. John Paul II’s institution of Divine Mercy Sunday as an inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

“In the light of Easter, mercy is perceived as a true form of knowledge,” the Pope said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“Mercy opens the door of the mind to understand better the mystery of God and of our personal existence,” Pope Francis explained. “Mercy makes us understand that violence, rancor, vengeance make no sense, and the first victim is the one who lives these sentiments, because he deprives himself of his dignity.”

“Mercy also opens the door of the heart and enables us to express closeness especially to all those who are alone and marginalized, because it makes them feel brothers and children of one Father,” he continued. “It fosters the recognition of all those in need of consolation and makes us find the appropriate words to give them comfort.”

The Pope added:

Mercy commits all to be instruments of justice, reconciliation and peace. Let us never forget that mercy is the turnkey in the life of faith, and the concrete way with which we give visibility to Jesus’ resurrection. May Mary, Mother of Mercy, help us to believe and live all this with joy.

References:

