Catholic World News

+Cardinal Attilio Nicora, 80

April 24, 2017

Cardinal Attilio Nicora, president emeritus of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, died on April 22 at the age of 80.

Ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Milan in 1964, the prelate was named auxiliary bishop of Milan in 1977 and bishop of Verona in 1992.

As president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See from 2002 to 2011, the prelate had oversight over the administration of Vatican property. St. John Paul II named him a cardinal in 2003.

With Cardinal Nicora’s death, there are now 221 members of the College of Cardinals, 117 of whom are eligible to vote in a papal election.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!