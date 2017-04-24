Catholic World News

Pope receives Liechtenstein’s monarch

April 24, 2017

Pope Francis received Prince Hans Adam II and Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein on April 22.

Prince Hans Adam II is the nation’s head of state, while Hereditary Prince Alois, as regent, has been given day-to-day governance responsibilities.

During their conversation with the Pope, and their subsequent conversation with officials of the Secretariat of State, “the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and Liechtenstein were evoked, and the historic role of the Catholic Church and the positive contribution she continues to offer to the life of the country were recognized,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

“Appreciation was then expressed for the Principality’s efforts in the international sphere, particularly in the protection of human rights,” the statement added.

Liechtenstein is an officially Catholic nation. 76% of its 38,000 residents are Catholic, 9% are Protestant, and 5% are Muslim.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!