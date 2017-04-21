Catholic World News

Santa Fe archdiocese backs tax on soft drinks

April 21, 2017

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexcio, has given its approval to a legislative proposal that would place a tax on soft drinks, with the proceeds to be used for early-childhood education.

“The soda tax is a good attempt to address the dire conditions in which our children are living,” the archdiocese announced in a public statement. The proposal would place a 2¢-per-ounce tax on sugared beverages, aiming to raise $7 million a year for educational programs.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.