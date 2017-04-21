Catholic World News

Santa Fe archdiocese backs tax on soft drinks

April 21, 2017

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexcio, has given its approval to a legislative proposal that would place a tax on soft drinks, with the proceeds to be used for early-childhood education.

“The soda tax is a good attempt to address the dire conditions in which our children are living,” the archdiocese announced in a public statement. The proposal would place a 2¢-per-ounce tax on sugared beverages, aiming to raise $7 million a year for educational programs.

