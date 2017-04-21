Catholic World News

No Mass in Irish diocese for a day

April 21, 2017

In the Diocese of Limerick, the faithful will have no opportunity to attend Mass next Tuesday, April 25.

The priests of the Limerick diocese will gather for a “formation gathering” on that day, leaving lay people to gather in parish churches for prayer services.

Bishop Brendan Leahy said that the day without Mass will be useful preparation for a future in which the diocese—which currently boasts 184,000 faithful in 60 parishes—will need to rely on lay people to lead servcies because of an acute shortage of priests.



