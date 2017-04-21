Catholic World News

Canadian court: Saskatchewan forbidden to fund non-Catholic students at Catholic schools

April 21, 2017

A court in Saskatchewan has ruled that the govenrment cannot pay tuition for non-Catholic students attending Catholic schools.

Judge Donald Layh’s decision, released on April 20, said that paying costs of “non-minority faith students” violated “the state’s duty of religious neutrality.” The ruling would end the current policy under which the provincial government pays for any students attending Catholic schools.

