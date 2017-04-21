Catholic World News

Vatican Museums exhibit shows restoration in progress

April 21, 2017

The Vatican Museums have inaugurated a new exhibit, introducing visitors to the process of restoring fine works of art.

The “Museums at Work” exhibit, on display in the Vatican Pinacoteca, shows experts in the process of restoring a 15th-century triptych, “The Virgin bestows her belt to Saint Thomas, The Mass of Saint Gregory, and Saint Jerome Penitent” (1497) by Viterbo Antonio del Massaro.

