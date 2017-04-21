Catholic World News

Pope will celebrate contemporary martyrs

April 21, 2017

Pope Francis will preside at a Liturgy of the Word on April 22 to honor modern martyrs.

The ceremony will take place on Easter Saturday at the basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome. The event has been organized with the Sant’Egidio community, which maintains a shrine to modern martyrs in the basilica.

