Catholic World News

Transgender plaintiff sues Catholic hospital for refusing to perform sex-reassignment surgery

April 21, 2017

A California woman has filed suit against a Catholic hospital for refusing to perform a sex-change operation.

The plaintiff, Evan Michael Minton—who now identifies herself as male, and is described in newspaper accounts as such—said that Mercy San Juan Medical Center violated her rights under the state’s civil-rights act, whcih bars discrimination on the basis of sex, race, religion, or sexual orientation.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!