Catholic World News

Israeli president visits Catholic Patriarch to offer Easter greetings

April 21, 2017

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin visited the offices of the Latin-rite Patriarchate of Jerusalem on April 19, to offer his Easter greetings to the country’s Christians.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzabella, the apostolic administrator of the Jerusalem patriarchate, welcomed Rvilin along with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III. The archbishop took note of the fact that this year, all Christians observed Easter on the same date, at the same time that Jews were celebrating the Passover. He said that the “joyful confusion” of the different celebrations was a model of interfaith harmony. President Rivlin, in his own remarks, said: “We are all Jerusalemites.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!