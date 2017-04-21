Catholic World News

Jesuit priest feared kidnap victim in Nigeria

April 21, 2017

A Jesuit priest has apparently been kidnapped in Nigeria, the Fides news service reports.

Father Samuel Okwuidegbe was abducted, along with two other people, as they traveled along a road from Benin City to Onitsha. The priest’s car has been recovered, but police have not yet been able to ascertain what happened to him.



