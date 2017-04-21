Catholic World News

India: man convicted in rape of nun re-arrested, 11 years after escape

April 21, 2017

A Hindu man who was convicted in the rape of a Catholic nun in 1998 has been arrested, years after his escape from prison.

Pidya Singadia was one of 18 men convicted of the gang-rape of nuns, in one of the episodes of anti-Christian violence that have troubled India consistently. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, but granted a temporary release in 2006 and never returned. He had been the object of a manhunt since that time.

“We welcome the police action, even if it has taken years,” Bishop Basil Bhuria of Jhabua told UCanews. He said that the arrest helps to restore confidence in the integrity of the police.

