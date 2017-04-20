Catholic World News

Marist Brothers receive Pope’s encouragement

April 20, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of encouragement to the Marist Brothers on the bicentenary of their order.

“You belong to a large rich family of witnesses who have known how to donate their lives for the love of God and neighbor,” the Pope wrote in his message, sent to Brother Emili Turu Rofes, the superior general of the Marist order. The Holy Father lauded the Marists for “a great history of efforts in favor of children and young people.”

In his message the Pope asked the Marist Brothers to “open yourself to the future,” planning new ways to educate and serve youth. He encouraged “trusting Mary and being guided by her in her humility and service, in her promptness and silent surrender.”

