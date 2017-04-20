Catholic World News

Fatima seers to be canonized May 13

April 20, 2017

Pope Francis will preside at the canonization of Francisco and Jacinta Marto on May 13 during his visit to Fatima, Portugal, the Vatican has confirmed.

At an ordinary consistory on April 20, the Pope approved plans for the canonization of 35 people, including two of the three young children who witnessed the apparitions of the Virgin Mary at Fatima. Both died in their youth, not long after the apparitions. The third seer, Lucia Santos, became a Carmelite nun and lived until 2005. A separate cause for her canonization is underway.

Pope Francis is due to travel to Fatima in May to mark the 100th anniversary of the apparitions. The canonization will take place during his visit.

At the same ordinary consistory, the Pope set an October 15 date for the canonization of a group of Brazilian martyrs who died in 1645; three Mexican boys who died for the faith in the 16th century; a Spanish priest, Bl. Faustino Miguez; and an Italian Capuchin, Bl. Angelo da Acri.

