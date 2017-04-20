Catholic World News

Pakistan: Christian-Muslim campaign for peace

April 20, 2017

The Pakistani bishops’ conference and a Muslim organization have begun a joint campaign for peace that will last through the Easter season.

The campaign’s symbol is an olive branch, and olive trees are being planted at churches, mosques, schools, and madrasas, according to a Fides report.

“Muslim leaders are asking for olive trees to be planted in seminaries where young Muslims study and can learn to become lovers of peace,” said Father Francis Nadeem of the bishops’ National Commission for Interreligious Dialogue and Ecumenism.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!