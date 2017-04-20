Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle: ‘get in touch with a migrant’

April 20, 2017

The president of president of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, called upon Catholics and other Christians to “get in touch with a real migrant.”

“Very often there’s a fear of migration as a notion and as a movement,” Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila said in his Easter message. “We forget that it is not a phenomenon. What is involved here are human beings.”

He added:

If you look into their eyes you will see that something in you can conquer the fear and resistance. We are afraid of something we do not know. And what we do not know we magnify into a threat. When we get in contact with flesh and blood human beings we see we’re all connected. Like the disciples on the Road to Emmaus we may not immediately understand who is accompanying us on our journey. But once we open our eyes and hearts, then hopefully we’ll be more welcoming towards strangers.

