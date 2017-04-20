Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission backs European Solidarity Corps

April 20, 2017

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) has lent its support to the European Solidarity Corps, a new initiative that fosters volunteering among the EU’s young adults.

In supporting the initiative, COMECE called upon the EU to “identify clear objectives for the Solidarity Corps” and to “provide additional funding.”

COMECE also encouraged the EU to develop “a legislative framework based on a wider strategy on volunteering.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!