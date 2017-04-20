Catholic World News

USCCB: Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act would protect religious liberty

April 20, 2017

Three bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have called for support of the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act of 2017 (H.R. 1881, S.811).

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Sen. Michael Enzi (R-WY), is designed to counter actions by Massachusetts, Illinois, California, and the District of Columbia that exclude adoption and foster care agencies from acting on the belief that marriage is the union of a man and a woman.

“Our first and most cherished freedom, religious liberty, is to be enjoyed by all Americans, including child welfare providers who serve the needs of children,” the prelates stated. “The Inclusion Act would remedy this unjust discrimination by enabling all providers to serve the needs of parents and children in a manner consistent with the providers’ religious beliefs and moral convictions.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!