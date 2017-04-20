Catholic World News

Egyptian bishop: we have no need of Western protection

April 20, 2017

Following a surge of attacks on Egypt’s Christians, a Coptic Catholic bishop said that there is no need for Western nations to come to their defense.

“If there were oppression on the part the State or government, these sorts of remarks might make sense,” said Bishop Antonios Aziz Mina, according to a Fides report. “But now it is clear that these terrorists carry out attacks to destabilize the country, and aim to break Egypt’s Christian-Muslim harmony.”

He added:

We have no need of outside protection. All we need is not to be divided from our Muslim brothers. They are the ones who can defend us, and we must help them and help the police resist against these groups which sow death, hiding behind pseudo-religious ideologies.

The prelate made his remarks after the Palm Sunday church bombings but before the attack on historic St. Catherine’s Monastery.

