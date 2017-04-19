Catholic World News

Bill O’Reilly met Pope just before losing slot on Fox network

April 19, 2017

Bill O’Reilly met Pope Francis on April 19, just hours before the announcement that the Fox News network was severing its ties with the controversial television host.

O’Reilly was seated in the “VIP” section at the Pope’s regular weekly audience, and was among the members of the audience with whom the Pontiff chatted for a few seconds at the close of the audience. O’Reilly reportedly arranged the special seating through the offices of New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

