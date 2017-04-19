Catholic World News

French Cardinal Barbarin defends handling of abuse complaints

April 19, 2017

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, France, defended his handling of sex-abuse complaints in comments to the archdiocesan clergy during the Chrism Mass.

“Today, no priest identified as the perpetrator of a single abuse of a minor would exercise any ministry in the parish,” the cardinal said. “All the facts reported by the press are known to the law.”

Cardinal Barbarin—who has been under fire because of the conviction of a priest who was returned to ministry by his predecessor—also defended his handling of a case in which a priest left ministry to marry.

