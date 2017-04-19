Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop decried ‘judgmental’ attitudes in Good Friday sermon

April 19, 2017

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin, Ireland, criticized the “judgmental” attitude of the Catholic Church in remarks during the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday.

“How is it that the church and its institutions could at various times in history, and not only in a distant past , have been so judgmental and treated broken people who were entrusted to its care with such harshness?” the archbishop asked. He said that this negative attitude toward single mothers, gay and lesbian people, and orphans, was responsible for “darkening the possibility of many to recognize the true Jesus.”

