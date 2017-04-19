Catholic World News

Islamic terrorists attack ancient Orthodox monastery in Egypt

April 19, 2017

One police officer was killed, and four men wounded, when Islamic terrorists attacked the ancient Greek Orthodox monastery of St. Catherine on Mount Sinai on April 18.

The exchange of gunfire occurred at a police checkpoint located a distance from the monastery, and the attackers—who were identified as affiliated with the Islamic State—were driven into retreat. A spokesman for the monastery said that the monks were never in danger, and suggested that the terrorists may have been aiming simply to overwhelm the police checkpoint.

St. Catherine’s monastery, which has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, houses a considerable collection of icons and ancient manuscripts. It is reputed to be the oldest active Christian monastery in the world.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!