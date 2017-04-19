Catholic World News

No papal visit to Brazil this year, Vatican discloses

April 19, 2017

Pope Francis has informed Brazil’s President Michel Temer that he cannot visit the South American country this year, because of an already crowded schedule.

The Vatican has confirmed that the Holy Father wrote to Temer “a few days ago” to respond to an invitation that the Brazilian leader had extended to the Pontiff, to participate in ceremonies marking the 300th anniversary of the Marian shrine at Aparecida. The Pope wrote that “unfortunately he could not make the trip because his schedule would not allow it.”

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Colombia in September. There had been speculation that he might add a stop in Brazil to that trip.

In his letter to President Temer, the Pope encouraged the Brazilian leder to “work for the promotion of the country’s poorest people,” the Vatican disclosed.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!