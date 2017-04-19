Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew to join Pope in visit to Egypt

April 19, 2017

Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew II of Constantinople will join Pope Francis during his visit to Egypt later this month.

Sheikh Ahmed Muhammad el Tayyib, the head of Al Azhar University, extended an invitation to the Ecumenical Patriarch to attend the International Conference for Peace, which Pope Francis is already scheduled to address.

Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros will also attend the event, bringing together the world’s most prominent Christian leaders with the most prominent figure in Egypt’s Christian minority. The conference, sponsored by Al Azhar, will be held April 28 and 29.

