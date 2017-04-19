Catholic World News

Pope Francis: the Resurrection is historical reality

April 19, 2017

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences on hope, Pope Francis devoted his April 19 address to “the risen Christ, our hope.”

“In these joyful days of Easter, our continuing catechesis on Christian hope looks to the Risen Jesus,” the Pope said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Citing 1 Corinthians 15, he said that “St. Paul tells the Corinthians that Jesus himself is our hope. His resurrection is the event that grounds our faith; without our confident belief in its historical reality, the Christian faith would be a mere human philosophy, and Jesus himself simply another great religious figure.”

“Our belief is based on the testimony of those who encountered the Risen Christ, from St. Peter and the group of the Twelve to St. Paul, who was converted by his dramatic meeting with the Lord on the road to Damascus,” the Pope continued.

He added:

Encountering Christ in faith is always a surprise; it is a grace given to those whose hearts are open. It overturns our comfortable existence and opens us to an unexpected future, sowing life and light in place of death and sorrow. This is the reason for our Easter joy: in the risen Jesus, who dwells in our midst, we encounter the power of God’s love, which triumphs over death and brings ever new life and undying hope.

