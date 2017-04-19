Catholic World News

Arson attack on Nepal’s cathedral

April 19, 2017

Unknown arsonists attacked Assumption Cathedral in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 18, destroying a car and two motorbikes and damaging the priests’ residence and part of the cathedral.

“This is shocking,” said Father Ignatius Rai, the cathedral’s rector. “The local Christian community is now living under threat.”

The nation of 29.0 million, until a decade ago an officially Hindu kingdom, is now 81% Hindu, 9% Buddhist, and 4% Muslim, with only 8,000 Catholics.

