New book interprets Amoris Laetitia in continuity with previous popes

April 19, 2017

Three professors at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family in Rome—Father Jose Granados, Father Juan Jose Perez-Soba, Stephan Kampowski—have written a book that interprets Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia in continuity with the teaching of previous popes.

The book—Accompanying, Discerning, Integrating: A Handbook for the Pastoral Care of the Family According to Amoris Laetitia—has been published in five languages, with four additional translations in preparation.

“By making use of a hermeneutics of continuity and coherence, we show that it is plausible and legitimate to read the difficult and controversial passages of Amoris Laetitia in the light of the previous ecclesial magisterium,” Kampowski told the National Catholic Register.

He added:

In Chapter 4, [Pope Francis] speaks of love in marriage as a love that endures all things and that is lifelong (118-125). An interpretation of some of the more difficult passages in Chapter 8 that makes light of the marriage bond is clearly inconsistent with the rest of Amoris Laetitia.

