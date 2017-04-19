Catholic World News

USCCB president’s Easter message

April 19, 2017

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in his Easter message that “Jesus waits for you and me, embracing us in our moments of greatest need and desire.”

“Mary thought she had discovered the Risen Lord, but it was the Risen Lord who discovered her,” he said. “Jesus calls out to each of us by name today as He did the very first Easter Sunday.’”

“Welcome the love of God into your life,” he continued. “Share it those around you, especially the most vulnerable of our sisters and brothers. In this way, we proclaim with Mary, ‘I have seen the Lord.’ Sing joyfully, ‘the Prince of life, who died, reigns immortal.’”

