Thousands entered Church in US at Easter

April 19, 2017

About one-third of the dioceses in the United States have reported the numbers of catechumens and candidates who were intending to enter the Church at the Easter Vigil.

The highest figures were supplied by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles (2,694 catechumens and candidates—up from 1,638 in 2015), the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston (2,375), the Diocese of Dallas (2,175), the Archdiocese of Atlanta (1,892), the Archdiocese of Newark (1,192), the Archdiocese of Washington (1,181), and the Archdiocese of Seattle (1,088).

39,721 catechumens were baptized in the United States in 2015, and an additional 71,809 candidates were received into full communion with the Church, for a total of 111,530 converts—down from 114,721 converts (44,544 catechumens and 70,117 candidates) in 2014, but up from 106,485 converts (39,654 catechumens and 66,831 candidates) in 2013.

