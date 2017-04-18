Catholic World News

Czech bishop raps government’s reluctance to accept Chinese Christian refugees

April 18, 2017

A bishop in the Czech Republic has criticized his country’s government for not granting asylum to a group of Chinese Christians.

The Chinese migrants applied for asylum in the Czech Republic early last year. They remain in detention centers, awaiting a decision on their application.

Bishop Vaclav Maly, an auxiliary of the Prague archdiocese and chairman of the Czech bishops’ justice-and-peace commission, told the Catholic News Service that there were no doubts about the sincerity of the asylum seekers, and no concerns that they could be terrorists. He suggested that the government is delaying a decision simply because political leaders do not want to upset officials in Beijing and thereby endanger the flourishing trade with China.

“It’s shameful to see economic interests prevailing over humanitarian concerns,” the bishop said.

