Catholic World News

Posters in Rome laud Pope Francis as hero of tolerance

April 18, 2017

Posters thanking Pope Francis for his promotion of tolerance went up on walls around the city of Rome last week.

The posters, created by the Global Tolerance Initiative, were in sharp contrast to the posters that appeared in Rome in February criticizing the Pontiff. The new posters had official approval from city officials.

The Global Tolerance Initiative proclaimed the Pope as “hero of tolerance,” placing him in that category with the Dalai Lama.

