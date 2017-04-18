Catholic World News

Pope’s delegate orders former head of Knights of Malta not to attend election of new leader

April 18, 2017

The former grand master of the Knights of Malta has been directed by the Vatican not to travel to Rome for the election of the Order’s new leader on April 29.

Fra’ Matthew Festing, who resigned in January at the request of Pope Francis, has received a letter from Archbishop Angelo Becciu, the Pope’s special delegate to the Order of Malta, asking him to stay away from the April 29 election “as an act of obedience.” The former grand master—who is eligible to be re-elected by the council of the Knights of Malta—should not be present for the vote, the archbishop wrote. “Your presence would reopen wounds, only recently healed,” Archbishop Becciu said.

