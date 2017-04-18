Catholic World News

Pakistani Islamic leader: execute accused blasphemers, or lynchings are inevitable

April 18, 2017

An Islamic leader in Pakistan is calling for the prompt execution of Asia Bibi, claiming that the state’s failure to punish her alleged blasphemy is the cause of the lynching of another man accused of blasphemy.

After Mashal Khan, a university student in Mardan was beaten, tortured, and shot because he was suspected of blasphemy, Mufti Muhammad Haneef Qureshi said that the killing took place because Muslims have lost patience with the country’s legal system. “If sinners declared blasphemous by the courts were not granted extensions in their punishment, students would not act this way,” he said. The imam said that similar incidents were likely to occur “as long as people feel insulted in their religious sentiments.”

The imam called for the hanging of Asia Bibi, the housewife who has not spent seven years in prison, condemned to death, on a blasphemy charge for which no substantial evidence was produced. A supreme court appeal of her case has been postponed, apparently because of pressure from Islamic militants.

