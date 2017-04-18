Catholic World News

Cardinal Lehmann’s successor named

April 18, 2017

Pope Francis has named Father Peter Kohlgraf, a 50-year-old priest of the Archdiocese of Cologne, as bishop of Mainz.

Father Kohlgraf succeeds Cardinal Karl Lehmann, who served as Mainz’s bishop from 1983 until his retirement at the age of 80 in May. St. Boniface, the apostle of Germany, led the historic see in the eighth century.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1993, Father Kohlgraf holds a doctorate in theology and has served as a school chaplain and religion instructor. He is currently a professor of pastoral theology in Mainz.

Before the 2015 synod of bishops, Father Kohlgraf said that the Church should not “fixate” on annulments and should be more reserved in speaking about guilt.

“In different cultures, the Church has not only changed the outer form of theology, but theology itself has also changed with different languages and ways of thinking,” he added.

