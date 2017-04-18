Catholic World News

April 18, 2017

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a 10-page World Refugee Day 2017 “toolkit” that includes a prayer, advocacy suggestions, sample text for social media, and “sample talking points.”

The UN observes World Refugee Day on June 20.

