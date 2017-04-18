Catholic World News

Canadian bishops issue message for nation’s 150th anniversary

April 18, 2017

The president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a message for the 150th anniversary of the nation’s independence on July 1.

“As the festivities of Canada Day draw near, we, and all the Catholic faithful of this nation, rejoice,” said Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, Ontario, at the conclusion of his four-page message. “It is our prayer that God will continue to keep our home and native land glorious and free, and that Canadians, including the Indigenous Peoples whose lands we share, will continue to work toward a better country and a better world.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!