Moscow patriarch’s Easter message

April 18, 2017

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the largest of the Eastern Orthodox churches, said in his Easter message that “the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus is the main content of the Christian message to the world.”

“Our unity with the Lord cannot be limited to merely participation in worship or to our personal efforts in prayer,” he wrote. “We cannot abide in carefree idleness knowing that around us are people who have yet to discover the joy of life in God, people who are suffering, the afflicted, the lonely, the downcast or in pain by way of illness.”

