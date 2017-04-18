Catholic World News

Chinese police take another ‘underground’ bishop into custody

April 18, 2017

As Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin was about to celebrate his first Paschal Triduum as bishop of Wenzhou, Chinese police took him into custody.

The prelate—like Bishop Vincent Guo Xijn on Mindon, who was also taken into custody before the Triduum—is a bishop whose ministry is recognized by the Vatican but not by the Chinese government. AsiaNews reported that police have asked the faithful to bring clothing to the bishop, “a sign that his kidnapping will be long term.”

