Korean bishop downplays threat of war

April 18, 2017

The president of the South Korean bishops’ National Justice and Peace Commission downplayed the threat of war between the US and North Korea.

“I do not think there will be a military attack on one side or the other,” said Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik of Daejeon. “Everyone would have a lot to lose if they attack or carry out some act of violence. That’s why it is worth preparing for the future. And the future is that on May 9 South Korea will vote for the new president of the country.”

