Bishops’ commission welcomes EU emphasis on resilience

April 18, 2017

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), Pax Christi International, and the Conference of European Justice and Peace Commissions have issued a statement welcoming the EU’s adoption of resilience as a priority in its global strategy.

“Declaring resilience as a strategic priority of the EU is an important step,” the organizations said in a ten-page statement. “In the follow-up, the EU High Representative and the European Commission should elaborate a Joint Communication that provides a precise understanding and identifies effective ways in the EU’s policy framework to put resilience into practice. In this respect, the EU should invest adequate personal and financial resources in order to fully realize the potential of resilience.”

