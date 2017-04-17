Catholic World News

Tombs of archbishops of Canterbury found under museum

April 17, 2017

The tombs of five archbishops of Canterbury have been discovered by workers renovating a museum in London.

The tombs were discovered under the foundation of the Garden Museum, which is adjacent to Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the current Archbishop of Canterbury. The tombs include the remains of leaders of the Anglican communion dating back to the early 17th century.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!