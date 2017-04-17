Catholic World News

Irish church desecrated; tabernacle stolen

April 17, 2017

The tabernacle has been stolen from a Catholic church in Longford, Ireland.

The desecration of St. Michael’s church was discovered on Easter Sunday morning. The robbers had damaged the altar and stolen several items, including the tabernacle, from the church.

Bishop Francis Duffy of Ardagh and Clonmacnois said the desecration was “disrespectful to religion and to the local community.” He was quoted by the Irish Catholic bishops’ conference as describing the tabernacle as “the center piece of the Mass, as it holds the sacred communion hosts.”

