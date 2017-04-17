Catholic World News

Turkey’s President Erdogan drops plan to pray at Hagia Sophia?

April 17, 2017

Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan apparently did not carry through with his announced plan to pray at the Hagia Sophia on April 14.

The Turkish leader is appealling to Muslims in his campaign to solidify his political control over the country. He had announced a plan to pray at the Hagia Sophia—which had been built as a Christian church, then converted into a mosque, and made a secular museum by a 1934 decree of Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the current Turkish regime. Ataturk had insisted on a secular goverment for Turkey; by praying at the Hagia Sophia, Erdogan would have moved Turkey closer to Islamic rule.

The timing of Erdogan’s gesture—which had been announced for Good Friday—was also seen as a slap at the country’s Christian minority.

However, April 14 was reported as a normal day at the Hagia Sophia, with no notice of a presidential visit. Erdogan’s public calendar listed only a speech for that day.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!