Proclaim the Resurrection, Pope exhorts faithful

April 17, 2017

At a midday public audience on Easter Monday, April 17, Pope Francis said that all Christians share the task that was given by angels to the women who visited Jesus’ empty tomb: “Go quickly and tell his disciples, He has been raised from the dead.”

All of the world’s people should hear that same news, the Holy Father said. When there is much suffering in the world, believers should take the message with them, giving the world new hope.

Pope Francis ended his audience by asking prayers for the Christian communities that are suffering through persecution and oppression—that they might give a powerful witness of faith during this Easter season.

