Catholic World News

Shrine of Renunciation to open in Assisi

April 17, 2017

Pope Francis has written a letter to Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi to mark the May 20 inauguration of the Shrine of Renunciation at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels in Assisi.

The shrine recalls the moment when St. Francis renounced his patrimony, including his clothing, in the bishop’s residence in the presence of his father.

In his letter, Pope Francis recalled his 2013 visit to the Room of Renunciation in the bishop’s residence. The Pope said that the new shrine “reminds the Church that it ought to live in the footsteps of Francis, divesting itself of worldliness and clothing itself in the values of the Gospel.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!