Vatican newspaper: ‘the Milky Way is lost’

April 17, 2017

On Easter Sunday, the Vatican newspaper published an essay on light pollution by Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno of the Vatican Observatory.

Citing Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s 2012 Easter Vigil homily, the astronomer wrote:

Light created by God gives life. But what of the light we try to make for ourselves, to replace God’s light? “Today we can illuminate our cities so brightly that the stars of the sky are no longer visible,” the Pope noted. “Is this not an image of the problems caused by our version of ‘Enlightenment’?”

