Catholic World News

Good Friday homily at St. Peter’s Basilica: the cross, the only hope of the world

April 17, 2017

Pope Francis presided at the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in St. Peter’s Basilic on Good Friday.

As is customary, the preacher of the papal household, Father Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, preached the homily; it was entitled “O crux ave, spes unica: the cross, the only hope of the world.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!