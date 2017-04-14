Catholic World News

Leftist mob assaults Venezuelan archbishop at Mass

April 14, 2017

Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas was roughed up by leftists who burst into the basilica of Santa Teresa on Wednesday of Holy Week.

The violent protesters, supporters of President Nicolas Maduro, rushed the sanctuary of the basilica as the cardinal was preaching. Several people were reportedly injured in the incident.

The incident occurred during a Mass attended by several prominent members of Maduro’s opposition.

The Maduro government has accused Cardinal Urosa Savino of provoking violence by saying that civil disobedience is justified to stop Venezuela’s slide “toward dictatorship.” The cardinal was preaching about the dangers of an increasingly authoritarian government when Maduro’s supporters disrupted the Mass.

