Cardinal Marx laments persecution of Christians in Muslim nations

April 14, 2017

Speaking during the via crucis procession in Munich on Good Friday, Cardinal Reinhard Marx lamented the persecution of Christians, particularly “in many nations that have been shaped by Islam.”

The prelate called upon leaders of all religions to advocate for the recognition of the right to religious freedom worldwide. “There can be no peace between religions,” he said, unless “all human beings are permitted to live their faith and be respected in it.”

